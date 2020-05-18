The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] opened at $104.98 and closed at $105.91 a share within trading session on 05/15/20. That means that the stock gained by 2.96% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $109.05.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, The Walt Disney Company [NYSE: DIS] had 29.49 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 22.66M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.21%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 3.52%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 79.07 during that period and DIS managed to take a rebound to 153.41 in the last 52 weeks.

The Walt Disney Company [NYSE:DIS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. On average, stock market experts give DIS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $109.05, with the high estimate being $175.00, the low estimate being $96.00 and the median estimate amounting to $120.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $105.91.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Walt Disney Company [DIS] is sitting at 4.06. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.19.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Walt Disney Company [DIS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Walt Disney Company [DIS] sitting at 9.70% and its Gross Margin at 36.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 10.83. Its Return on Equity is 6.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DIS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 52.87. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 34.58, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.22. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 42.90, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 28.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 15.02 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 3.07, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.17. The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.60, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 32.78 and P/E Ratio of 36.80. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] has 1.81B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 197.16B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 79.07 to 153.41. At its current price, it has moved down by -28.92% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 37.92% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.08, which indicates that it is 4.21% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Walt Disney Company [DIS] a Reliable Buy?

The Walt Disney Company [DIS] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.