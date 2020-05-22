KKR & Co. Inc. [NYSE: KKR] confirmed it has planned the investment of $1.5 billion in Indian Reliance Industries Ltd.‘s Jio Platforms at a valuation of $65 billion. Before Facebook Inc. [NASDAQ: FB] declared the $5.7 billion investment in Jio Platform for the 9.9% stakes in Jio. This investment will give a 2.32% stake in Jio on a fully diluted basis.

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani is the owner of Jio Platforms. Its unit Infocomm Ltd. is the provider of voice service on its 4G network. It has gathered over 388 million 4G users since its start in 2016.

KKR followed the major US investors in its contribution to Jio. These firms’ investment comprises $5.7 billion from FB, $1.5 billion from Vista Equity Partner, and $748 million from Silver Lake, $871 million from General Atlantic,

Jio platform is presently functioning in the digital sectors other than telecom & internet service. Jio has earlier increased $10.35 billion by dumping its shares to remote stakeholders. Mukesh said that the Jio was looking ahead to use KKR’s competency & knowledge of market to further raise Jio.

Jio Platforms is considered as the new technological leader in India. It can provide technological solutions to countries.