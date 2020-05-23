One of the largest Pension Fund Company Ontario Teachers’ grew its position in the world’s biggest corporation in the first quarter. Canadian largest Pension Fund which managed $207.4 billion in net assets grew its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited [NYSE: BABA], 3M Company [NYSE: MMM], and Microsoft Corporation [NASDAQ: MSFT]. It has also dumped the stock of Amazon.com [NASDAQ: AMZN].

Ontario Teachers’ Pension is currently working as the fund which pays the pension and invests plan assets on behalf of 329,000 working and retired teachers. Canadian-Pension has disclosed the investment in the 13 form filing of SEC.

Pension Fund has bought the 219,600 ADRs of Alibaba Group Holding Limited [BABA] in the quarter. It has grown its investment to 438,300 ADRs of BABA. Alibaba’s stocks plummeted 5.87% and down -12.46 at $199.70 during the last trading session of Friday. It has a trading volume of roughly 51,432,247 as compared to the 3-months average volume of 19.35 million.

BABA has a 52-week low and high range of 147.95-231.14. It has decreased -13.60% from its 52-week high and increased 34.98% from its 52-week low. Alibaba has a total market capitalization of 529.48 billion.

Ontario has also initiated the investment in Microsoft Corporation [MSFT] stocks. It has purchased 507,493 shares of MSFT in the Q1. The pension fund hadn’t owned any stocks of MSFT at the end of 2019. MSFT is following the upward trend of the market as it soared 0.04%. It has a current price of $183.51.

Microsoft has a profit margin of 33.40%, an operating margin of 37.40%, and a gross margin of 68.20%. It has a return on Investment (ROI) of 19.90%, return on equity (ROE) of 42.70% and return on assets (ROA) of 16.30%. MSFT has a total market capitalization of 1395.04 billion.

Canadian Pension giant has increased its holdings in 3M by purchasing 90,156 shares and increased its investment to 502,345 shares. 3M shares stocks climbed 0.43% at $146.44 during the last trading session of Friday. It has a trading volume of roughly 2,456,058 and an average volume of 5.12 million.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Fund has dumped the 53,905 shares of Amazon.com and decreased its investment to 1,576 shares. Amazon shares plunged 0.40% at $2436.88 during the trading session of Friday. It has a day low and day high range of 2430.13-2469.85, respectively.

AMZN has a profit margin of 3.60%, an operating margin of 4.80%, and the gross margin of 40.60%. It has a return on Investment (ROI) of 11.70%, return on equity (ROE) of 17.80% and return on assets (ROA) of 5.00%. Amazon has a total market capitalization of 1204.89 billion.