Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE: BBY] stock went up by 4.53% or 3.48 points up from its previous closing price of 76.92. The stock reached $80.40 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, BBY share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way losing -2.15% in the period of the last 7 days.

BBY had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $78.99, at one point touching $75.82. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -12.59%. The 52-week high currently stands at 91.99 distance from the present share price, noting recovery 16.86% after the recent low of 48.10.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [NYSE:BBY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $76.92.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.82.

Fundamental Analysis of Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] sitting at 4.70% and its Gross Margin at 22.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] has 261.60M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.08B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 48.10 to 91.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -12.59% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 67.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.51, which indicates that it is 5.48% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.02. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Best Buy Co. Inc. [BBY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.