Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.[BHR] stock saw a move by 16.57% on Friday, touching 0.95 million. Based on the recent volume, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of BHR shares recorded 32.38M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] stock additionally went up by 20.55% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 9.54% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of BHR stock is set at -77.93% by far, with shares price recording returns by -67.61% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, BHR shares showcased -72.56% decrease. BHR saw 12.14 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 1.14 compared to high within the same period of time.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE:BHR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give BHR an Overweight rating. This is compared to its latest closing price of $2.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.20.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 05/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] sitting at 7.50% and its Gross Margin at 70.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -7.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -2.63, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -0.03. Its Return on Equity is -10.00%, and its Return on Assets is -2.10%. These metrics suggest that this Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 235.12. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 70.16, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 63.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 166.24, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 38.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 36.83 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 12.64. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.79. Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.80, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 4.34.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] has 32.38M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 81.10M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.14 to 12.14. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.65% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 169.96% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.74, which indicates that it is 15.78% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.69. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. [BHR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.