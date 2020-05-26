CIT Group Inc.[CIT] stock saw a move by 9.95% on Friday, touching 0.95 million. Based on the recent volume, CIT Group Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CIT shares recorded 98.09M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

CIT Group Inc. [CIT] stock additionally went up by 12.33% in the period of the 7 days, recording a drop in performance by -6.20% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CIT stock is set at -67.54% by far, with shares price recording returns by -64.81% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CIT shares showcased -63.95% decrease. CIT saw 53.40 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 12.02 compared to high within the same period of time.

CIT Group Inc. [NYSE:CIT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to CIT Group Inc. [CIT], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $16.03.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for CIT Group Inc. [CIT] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of CIT Group Inc. [CIT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for CIT Group Inc. [CIT] sitting at 49.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -11.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

CIT Group Inc. [CIT] has 98.09M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.65B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 12.02 to 53.40. At its current price, it has moved down by -66.99% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 46.63% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 6.08% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is CIT Group Inc. [CIT] a Reliable Buy?

CIT Group Inc. [CIT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.