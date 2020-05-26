Cloudera Inc. [NYSE: CLDR] gained by 1.66% on the last trading session, reaching $9.80 price per share at the time. Cloudera Inc. represents 291.31M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 2.81B with the latest information.

The Cloudera Inc. traded at the price of $9.80 with 0.98 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CLDR shares recorded 4.87M.

Cloudera Inc. [NYSE:CLDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Cloudera Inc. [CLDR], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $9.64.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] is sitting at 3.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.38.

Fundamental Analysis of Cloudera Inc. [CLDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] sitting at -42.80% and its Gross Margin at 70.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -42.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -21.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -21.08. Its Return on Equity is -23.00%, and its Return on Assets is -14.80%. These metrics suggest that this Cloudera Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 14.70. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 12.82, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.20. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.37, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 11.66.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -11.65. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 202.99.

Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] has 291.31M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.81B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.76 to 12.22. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.80% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 105.88% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.96. This RSI suggests that Cloudera Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Cloudera Inc. [CLDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cloudera Inc. [CLDR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.