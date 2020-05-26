Elastic N.V. [NYSE: ESTC] opened at $78.24 and closed at $83.47 a share within trading session on 05/22/20. That means that the stock gained by 4.25% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $87.02.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Elastic N.V. [NYSE: ESTC] had 1.2 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.54M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 4.86%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.44%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 39.01 during that period and ESTC managed to take a rebound to 104.10 in the last 52 weeks.

Elastic N.V. [NYSE:ESTC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Elastic N.V. [ESTC], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $83.47.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Elastic N.V. [ESTC] is sitting at 4.55. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.42.

Fundamental Analysis of Elastic N.V. [ESTC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Elastic N.V. [ESTC] sitting at -43.80% and its Gross Margin at 70.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now -44.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -64.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -65.92. Its Return on Equity is -49.90%, and its Return on Assets is -27.30%. These metrics suggest that this Elastic N.V. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -56.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.69. Elastic N.V. [ESTC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 23.95.

Elastic N.V. [ESTC] has 80.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.25B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 39.01 to 104.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -16.41% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 123.07% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 83.22. This RSI suggests that Elastic N.V. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Elastic N.V. [ESTC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Elastic N.V. [ESTC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.