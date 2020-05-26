Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ: EXC] gained by 3.24% on the last trading session, reaching $38.04 price per share at the time. Exelon Corporation represents 975.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 35.93B with the latest information.

The Exelon Corporation traded at the price of $38.04 with 1.0 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of EXC shares recorded 7.49M.

Exelon Corporation [NASDAQ:EXC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Exelon Corporation [EXC], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Exelon Corporation [EXC] is sitting at 4.29. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.08.

Fundamental Analysis of Exelon Corporation [EXC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Exelon Corporation [EXC] sitting at 13.00% and its Gross Margin at 59.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.84, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.50. Its Return on Equity is 9.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates EXC financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Exelon Corporation [EXC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 122.05. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 54.97, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.47. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 102.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 46.15.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.59 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.88. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.29, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.46. Exelon Corporation [EXC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.38, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.67 and P/E Ratio of 14.18. These metrics all suggest that Exelon Corporation is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Exelon Corporation [EXC] has 975.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 35.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.28 to 51.18. At its current price, it has moved down by -25.66% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 29.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.45, which indicates that it is 2.46% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.53. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Exelon Corporation [EXC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Exelon Corporation [EXC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.