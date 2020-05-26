Fidelity National Financial Inc. [NYSE: FNF] stock went up by 6.89% or 1.89 points up from its previous closing price of 27.45. The stock reached $29.34 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, FNF share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 9.76% in the period of the last 7 days.

FNF had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $27.87, at one point touching $27.27. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -40.46%. The 52-week high currently stands at 49.28 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -29.18% after the recent low of 19.00.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [NYSE:FNF]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.45.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] is sitting at 4.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.17.

Fundamental Analysis of Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] sitting at 12.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] has 274.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.46B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 19.00 to 49.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.46% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 54.42% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.25, which indicates that it is 3.34% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.