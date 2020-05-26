Fossil Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FOSL] opened at $2.95 and closed at $3.23 a share within trading session on 05/22/20. That means that the stock dropped by -6.81% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $3.01.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Fossil Group Inc. [NASDAQ: FOSL] had 0.92 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 1.65M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 10.38%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 9.74%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 2.69 during that period and FOSL managed to take a rebound to 14.11 in the last 52 weeks.

Fossil Group Inc. [NASDAQ:FOSL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] is sitting at 1.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] sitting at -1.40% and its Gross Margin at 49.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now -2.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] has 50.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 163.14M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.69 to 14.11. At its current price, it has moved down by -78.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 11.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.02, which indicates that it is 10.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 44.66. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] a Reliable Buy?

Fossil Group Inc. [FOSL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.