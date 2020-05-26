The share price of Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ: GPOR] inclined by $1.53, presently trading at $1.64. The company’s shares saw 368.57% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 0.35 recorded on 05/22/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as GPOR fall by -5.56% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 1.6700 compared to -0.0450 of all time high it touched on 05/19/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 0.66%, while additionally dropping -75.44% during the last 12 months. Gulfport Energy Corporation is said to have a 12-month price target set at $1.40. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.24% decrease from the current trading price.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [NASDAQ:GPOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.53.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] is sitting at 2.17. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.17.

Fundamental Analysis of Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 91.80%.

Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] has 159.76M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 230.20M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.35 to 6.52. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 368.57% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 6.83, which indicates that it is 15.92% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 50.50. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Gulfport Energy Corporation [GPOR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.