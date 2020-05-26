DocuSign Inc.[DOCU] stock saw a move by -1.35% on Friday, touching 1.01 million. Based on the recent volume, DocuSign Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of DOCU shares recorded 180.91M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] stock additionally went up by 5.66% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 30.15% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of DOCU stock is set at 149.95% by far, with shares price recording returns by 53.99% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, DOCU shares showcased 95.91% increase. DOCU saw 136.29 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 43.13 compared to high within the same period of time.

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to DocuSign Inc. [DOCU], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 1/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $133.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] is sitting at 4.46. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.46.

Fundamental Analysis of DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] sitting at -19.90% and its Gross Margin at 75.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -21.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has 180.91M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 24.33B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 43.13 to 136.29. At its current price, it has moved down by -3.73% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 204.20% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 73.64. This RSI suggests that DocuSign Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] a Reliable Buy?

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.