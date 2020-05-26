The share price of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: PTEN] inclined by $3.55, presently trading at $3.86. The company’s shares saw 139.91% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.61 recorded on 05/22/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as PTEN jumped by 8.56% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 3.97 compared to +0.03 of all time high it touched on 05/20/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 22.84%, while additionally dropping -68.89% during the last 12 months. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $2.89. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.97% decrease from the current trading price.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:PTEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $3.55.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] is sitting at 2.65. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 2.76.

Fundamental Analysis of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] sitting at -42.20% and its Gross Margin at 27.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now -37.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] has 190.67M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 725.51M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.61 to 12.39. At its current price, it has moved down by -68.83% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 139.91% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.73, which indicates that it is 9.15% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] a Reliable Buy?

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. [PTEN] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.