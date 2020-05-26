Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE: STWD] shares went higher by 5.19% from its previous closing of 13.07, now trading at the price of $13.75, also adding 0.68 points. Is STWD stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 0.98 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of STWD shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 271.87M float and a 12.38% run over in the last seven days. STWD share price has been hovering between 26.33 and 7.59 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [NYSE:STWD]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $13.07.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] is sitting at 4.80. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.80.

Fundamental Analysis of Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] sitting at 8.70% and its Gross Margin at 47.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.70. These measurements indicate that Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] has 280.99M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.59 to 26.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -47.78% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 81.14% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.46, which indicates that it is 4.86% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Starwood Property Trust Inc. [STWD], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.