STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE: STOR] shares went higher by 6.57% from its previous closing of 18.72, now trading at the price of $19.95, also adding 1.23 points. Is STOR stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 0.96 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of STOR shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 242.29M float and a 9.15% run over in the last seven days. STOR share price has been hovering between 40.96 and 13.00 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

STORE Capital Corporation [NYSE:STOR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to STORE Capital Corporation [STOR], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] is sitting at 3.64. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.77.

Fundamental Analysis of STORE Capital Corporation [STOR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] sitting at 31.10% and its Gross Margin at 97.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 43.90. These measurements indicate that STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] has 243.36M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.60B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 13.00 to 40.96. At its current price, it has moved down by -51.29% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 53.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.98, which indicates that it is 4.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.81. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is STORE Capital Corporation [STOR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of STORE Capital Corporation [STOR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.