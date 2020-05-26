Targa Resources Corp. [NYSE: TRGP] gained by 2.33% on the last trading session, reaching $18.46 price per share at the time. Targa Resources Corp. represents 233.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 4.20B with the latest information.

The Targa Resources Corp. traded at the price of $18.46 with 0.97 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of TRGP shares recorded 6.44M.

Targa Resources Corp. [NYSE:TRGP]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.04.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] is sitting at 3.53. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.53.

Fundamental Analysis of Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] sitting at -21.80% and its Gross Margin at 33.70%, this company’s Net Margin is now -24.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] has 233.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 3.66 to 43.47. At its current price, it has moved down by -57.53% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 404.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.11, which indicates that it is 6.90% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.69. This RSI suggests that Targa Resources Corp. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] a Reliable Buy?

Targa Resources Corp. [TRGP] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.