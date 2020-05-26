The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $110.56 after PNC shares went up by 5.68% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE:PNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $104.61.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] is sitting at 3.65. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.76.

Fundamental Analysis of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] sitting at 70.20%, this company’s Net Margin is now 35.20. These measurements indicate that The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] has 429.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 44.88B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 79.41 to 161.79. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.67% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 39.22% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 3.16% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.88. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.