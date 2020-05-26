The Progressive Corporation [PGR] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Financial sector company has a current value of $74.81 after PGR shares went up by 0.12% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Financial stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

The Progressive Corporation [NYSE:PGR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding The Progressive Corporation [PGR] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $74.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Progressive Corporation [PGR] is sitting at 3.93. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Fundamental Analysis of The Progressive Corporation [PGR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Progressive Corporation [PGR] sitting at 11.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

The Progressive Corporation [PGR] has 584.70M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 43.91B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 62.18 to 84.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 20.31% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.51, which indicates that it is 2.83% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 45.61. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Progressive Corporation [PGR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Progressive Corporation [PGR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.