United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] took an upward turn with a change of 1.10%, trading at the price of $97.78 during the trading session on Friday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.01 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while United Parcel Service Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 5.95M shares for that time period. UPS monthly volatility recorded 2.52%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 2.38%. PS value for UPS stocks is 1.12 with PB recorded at 25.32.

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $96.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] is sitting at 3.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.56.

Fundamental Analysis of United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] sitting at 10.00% and its Gross Margin at 78.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 5.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 27.53, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 17.61. Its Return on Equity is 103.90%, and its Return on Assets is 7.60%. These metrics all suggest that United Parcel Service Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 862.17. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 89.61, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.68. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 741.02, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 77.02.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.86 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.47. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.23. United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 30.69, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 11.78 and P/E Ratio of 19.78. These metrics all suggest that United Parcel Service Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has 864.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 83.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 82.00 to 125.31. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.97% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 19.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.83, which indicates that it is 2.38% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.56. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.