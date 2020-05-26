Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] saw a change by 4.45% with the Friday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $9.38. The company is holding 443.97M shares with keeping 200.84M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 223.45% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -70.68% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -34.68%, trading +223.47% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 443.97M shares valued at 0.98 million were bought and sold.

Western Midstream Partners LP [NYSE:WES]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $8.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] is sitting at 3.11. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.33.

Fundamental Analysis of Western Midstream Partners LP [WES]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] sitting at 24.70% and its Gross Margin at 84.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.30. These measurements indicate that Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 10.21, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.84. Its Return on Equity is 10.40%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WES financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 249.22. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 71.36, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 64.51. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 248.91, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 71.28.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.69 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.36. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] has a Price to Book Ratio of 2.74, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.04 and P/E Ratio of 13.39. These metrics all suggest that Western Midstream Partners LP is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] has 443.97M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 3.93B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 2.90 to 31.99. At its current price, it has moved down by -70.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 223.45% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 3.84, which indicates that it is 7.36% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 74.41. This RSI suggests that Western Midstream Partners LP is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Western Midstream Partners LP [WES] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP [WES], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.