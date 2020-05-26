Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE: YUM] shares went higher by 3.44% from its previous closing of 87.25, now trading at the price of $90.25, also adding 3.0 points. Is YUM stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 0.92 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of YUM shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 300.45M float and a 2.77% run over in the last seven days. YUM share price has been hovering between 119.72 and 54.95 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE:YUM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $90.10, with the high estimate being $110.00, the low estimate being $66.00 and the median estimate amounting to $89.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $87.25.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] is sitting at 3.45. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.35.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] sitting at 31.20% and its Gross Margin at 49.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 19.90. These measurements indicate that Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 70.12, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 56.51. Its Return on Equity is -13.80%, and its Return on Assets is 21.20%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates YUM financial performance.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 346.42, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 215.43.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 17.52 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.27.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] has 302.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 26.49B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 54.95 to 119.72. At its current price, it has moved down by -24.62% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 64.24% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 2.43% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.62. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.