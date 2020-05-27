A. O. Smith Corporation [NYSE: AOS] shares went higher by 4.55% from its previous closing of 44.83, now trading at the price of $46.87, also adding 2.04 points. Is AOS stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 0.94 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of AOS shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 133.78M float and a 3.06% run over in the last seven days. AOS share price has been hovering between 52.61 and 33.81 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

A. O. Smith Corporation [NYSE:AOS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $46.84, with the high estimate being $52.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $45.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $44.83.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] is sitting at 3.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.55.

Fundamental Analysis of A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] sitting at 14.90% and its Gross Margin at 39.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 11.50. These measurements indicate that A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 23.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 18.87. Its Return on Equity is 20.00%, and its Return on Assets is 10.80%. These metrics all suggest that A. O. Smith Corporation is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 20.08. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 16.72, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 10.95. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 18.95, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 15.78.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 11.91 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 0.52. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.25, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.04. A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.64, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.41 and P/E Ratio of 23.32. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] has 161.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 7.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 33.81 to 52.61. At its current price, it has moved down by -10.91% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 38.65% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.24, which indicates that it is 2.71% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 66.18. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of A. O. Smith Corporation [AOS], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.