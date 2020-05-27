Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE: ADM] gained by 2.81% on the last trading session, reaching $38.17 price per share at the time. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company represents 563.00M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 20.90B with the latest information.

The Archer-Daniels-Midland Company traded at the price of $38.17 with 0.95 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ADM shares recorded 3.69M.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [NYSE:ADM]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give ADM an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.24, with the high estimate being $52.00, the low estimate being $38.00 and the median estimate amounting to $46.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] is sitting at 4.14. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 08/04/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] sitting at 2.10% and its Gross Margin at 6.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.93, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.08. Its Return on Equity is 8.10%, and its Return on Assets is 3.50%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates ADM financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 51.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 22.45. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 44.01, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 29.06.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.32. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.45, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] has 563.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.90B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 28.92 to 47.20. At its current price, it has moved down by -19.12% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 32.00% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.95, which indicates that it is 1.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.82. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company [ADM], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.