Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCC] stock went down by -0.99% or -0.16 points down from its previous closing price of 15.34. The stock reached $15.18 during the last trading session. During the course of the last 5 trading session in the week, ARCC share price went up during 2 out of 5 days, that way gaining 11.45% in the period of the last 7 days.

ARCC had two major price movements with the latest trading session as the price jumped to a high of $15.59, at one point touching $15.095. The latest high is set lower that the high price recorded in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at -21.45%. The 52-week high currently stands at 19.33 distance from the present share price, noting recovery -13.96% after the recent low of 7.90.

Ares Capital Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give ARCC an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $15.22, with the high estimate being $16.75, the low estimate being $12.00 and the median estimate amounting to $15.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $15.34.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] is sitting at 4.69. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.69.

Keep looking out for the next-scheduled quarterly financial results that this company is expected to put out, which is slated to occur on 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 5.58, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 5.92.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 95.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 48.81, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 47.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 95.04, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 48.65.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 16.67 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.69. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.85, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.48. Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.08, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 13.43.

Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] has 422.62M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 6.48B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.90 to 19.33. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 92.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.18. This RSI suggests that Ares Capital Corporation is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Ares Capital Corporation [ARCC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.