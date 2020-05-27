Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Industrials sector company has a current value of $22.23 after BLDR shares went up by 8.17% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Industrials stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 3/30/2020. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $22.29, with the high estimate being $23.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $20.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.56.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] is sitting at 4.42. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.73.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] sitting at 5.10% and its Gross Margin at 26.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 2.60. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 17.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.90. Its Return on Equity is 24.80%, and its Return on Assets is 5.80%. These metrics all suggest that Builders FirstSource Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 192.72. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 65.84, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.93. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 183.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 62.71.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 7.44 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.62. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.49, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.57, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.90 and P/E Ratio of 13.40. These metrics all suggest that Builders FirstSource Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] has 116.26M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.39B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.00 to 28.43. At its current price, it has moved down by -21.79% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 147.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.45, which indicates that it is 4.84% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.14. This RSI suggests that Builders FirstSource Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Builders FirstSource Inc. [BLDR], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.