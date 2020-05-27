Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CAPR] dipped by -9.11% on the last trading session, reaching $4.78 price per share at the time. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. represents 6.88M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 73.69M with the latest information.

The Capricor Therapeutics Inc. traded at the price of $4.78 with 0.97 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of CAPR shares recorded 6.14M.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CAPR]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CAPR an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $4.78, with the high estimate being $12.00, the low estimate being $9.00 and the median estimate amounting to $10.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $5.26.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 08/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -84.95, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -83.94. Its Return on Equity is -128.90%, and its Return on Assets is -71.00%. These metrics suggest that this Capricor Therapeutics Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 49.36. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 33.05, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 30.38. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 49.36, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 33.05.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -6.20. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 48.79, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at -1.92. Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.98.

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] has 6.88M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 73.69M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.88 to 11.08. At its current price, it has moved down by -56.85% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 443.26% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 7.10, which indicates that it is 11.89% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 47.23. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics Inc. [CAPR], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.