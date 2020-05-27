Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] saw a change by 4.58% with the Tuesday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $37.87. The company is holding 42.74M shares with keeping 35.23M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 86.09% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -40.04% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -21.05%, trading +89.29% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 42.74M shares valued at 0.89 million were bought and sold.

Independent Bank Group Inc. [NASDAQ:IBTX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give IBTX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.06, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $29.00 and the median estimate amounting to $35.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $36.21.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] is sitting at 4.20. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.00.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX]

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.07, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.34.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 26.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 20.68, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 4.08. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 13.00, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 10.31.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 5.67. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.35, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.22. Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.02, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 14.79 and P/E Ratio of 8.16. These metrics all suggest that Independent Bank Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] has 42.74M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.56B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 20.35 to 63.16. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 86.09% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.88, which indicates that it is 6.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 72.25. This RSI suggests that Independent Bank Group Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Independent Bank Group Inc. [IBTX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.