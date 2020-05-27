Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] is following downward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Real Estate sector company has a current value of $26.05 after INVH shares went down by -0.31% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Real Estate stocks may go bearish is decreased momentum in the press.

Invitation Homes Inc. [NYSE:INVH]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give INVH an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $26.06, with the high estimate being $35.00, the low estimate being $22.00 and the median estimate amounting to $29.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $26.13.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] is sitting at 4.50. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.50.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 08/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] sitting at 24.10% and its Gross Margin at 58.60%, this company’s Net Margin is now 9.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 0.47, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 0.35. Its Return on Equity is 2.20%, and its Return on Assets is 1.00%. These metrics suggest that this Invitation Homes Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 103.26. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 50.80, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 48.77. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 50.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.82.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 35.68 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 8.46. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.28, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.35. Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.98, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 24.10 and P/E Ratio of 175.32. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] has 542.55M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 14.18B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.64 to 32.70. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 66.56% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.06. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] a Reliable Buy?

Invitation Homes Inc. [INVH] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.