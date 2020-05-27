The share price of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: RIGL] inclined by $1.98, presently trading at $1.97. The company’s shares saw 60.17% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 1.23 recorded on 05/26/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as RIGL jumped by 1.54% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 2.0400 compared to +0.0625 of all time high it touched on 05/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 26.92%, while additionally dropping -7.48% during the last 12 months.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:RIGL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Professional stock traders oftentimes make sure they verify what some leading Wall Street voices have to say about a potential buy. Currently, in relation to Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL], the latest Wall Street average recommendation we can view is from the fiscal quarter that will be ending in the month of 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give RIGL an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.97, with the high estimate being $8.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $7.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.98.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep on the lookout for this organization’s next scheduled financial results, which are expected to be made public on 08/11/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] sitting at -28.90% and its Gross Margin at 99.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now -27.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -69.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -69.42. Its Return on Equity is -40.10%, and its Return on Assets is -18.60%. These metrics suggest that this Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 67.48. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 40.29, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 53.96, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 32.22.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.31. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.21, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.68.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] has 168.47M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 337.47M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 1.23 to 3.10. At its current price, it has moved down by -36.45% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 60.17% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.26, which indicates that it is 6.50% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 58.42. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] a Reliable Buy?

Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [RIGL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.