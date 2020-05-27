French pharmaceutical company Sanofi [NASDAQ: SNY] announce it will raise $11 billion after unloading 21.6 billion shares of US partner Regeneron [NASDAQ: REGN]. The drugmaker will use these proceeds for the growth of a company.

REGN said on May 25, 2020 it has planned to repurchase $5 billion of common stocks of Sanofi. The collaboration of Sanofi and Regeneron has been one of the most productive collaborations in the field of medicines as both the drug makers produce five significant medicines for the patients.

Sanofi dumped the Regeneron shares at $515.00 per share at a discount of around 5%. Sanofi and Regeneron both are currently engaged in the co-marketing of eczema treatment Dupixent, cancer treatment Libtayo & rheumatoid treatment arthritis. Both companies are preparing to make additional drugs. Sales of Regeneron shares by Sanofi has no impact on their partnership.

Shares of Sanofi dropped by 0.06% and down -0.03 at $47.27 during the last trading session on Tuesday. It has a day low range of 47.24 and a day high range of 47.88. Sanofi had a trading volume of roughly 2.03 million and an average volume of 1.39 million.

Sanofi has a total market capitalization of 60.39 billion. It has a gross margin of 89.70%, an operating margin of 30.50%, and a profit margin of 28.60%. Sanofi stated it has decided to continue its ownership of 400,000 shares of common stocks of Regeneron. Sanofi has a return on investment (ROI) of 3.50%.

On the other hand, shares of Regeneron plummeted 4.33% at $545.21 during the last trading session on Wednesday. REGN has a 52-week low and high range of 271.37 – 583.54, respectively. Regeneron has a return on investment (ROI) of 16.10%, return on equity (ROE) of 21.00%, and return on assets (ROA) of 15.80%.