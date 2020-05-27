The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] gained by 2.68% on the last trading session, reaching $21.25 price per share at the time. The Wendy’s Company represents 223.53M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 4.61B with the latest information.

The The Wendy’s Company traded at the price of $21.25 with 0.95 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of WEN shares recorded 5.97M.

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For The Wendy’s Company [WEN], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give WEN an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.25, with the high estimate being $25.00, the low estimate being $13.50 and the median estimate amounting to $22.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $20.70.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Wendy’s Company [WEN] is sitting at 4.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.04.

Fundamental Analysis of The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Wendy’s Company [WEN] sitting at 13.90% and its Gross Margin at 61.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 7.00. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 7.15, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.63. Its Return on Equity is 21.10%, and its Return on Assets is 2.40%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates WEN financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 719.20. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 87.79, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 68.26. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 704.19, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 85.96.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 18.80 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.84. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 5.01, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.43. The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has a Price to Book Ratio of 9.65, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 18.03 and P/E Ratio of 41.64. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] has 223.53M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.82 to 24.04. At its current price, it has moved down by -11.57% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 211.66% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.23, which indicates that it is 3.29% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.74. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Wendy’s Company [WEN] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Wendy’s Company [WEN], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.