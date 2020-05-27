ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] took an downward turn with a change of -3.25%, trading at the price of $1.19 during the trading session on Tuesday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 0.97 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while ToughBuilt Industries Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 2.68M shares for that time period. TBLT monthly volatility recorded 10.42%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 6.01%. PS value for TBLT stocks is 1.03 with PB recorded at 0.40.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:TBLT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TBLT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.20, with the high estimate being $5.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $5.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.23.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 05/26/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 33.10%.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 134.57. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 57.37, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.47.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -2.96. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.38, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.28.

ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] has 0.87M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 18.60M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.91 to 7.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -84.34% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.35% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 41.05. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries Inc. [TBLT], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.