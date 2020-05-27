The share price of Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE: VRT] inclined by $12.49, presently trading at $12.49. The company’s shares saw 163.05% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 4.75 recorded on 05/26/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as VRT jumped by 6.66% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 12.75 compared to +0.74 of all time high it touched on 05/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 21.73%, while additionally gaining 23.54% during the last 12 months. Vertiv Holdings Co. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $13.67. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire 1.18% increase from the current trading price.

Vertiv Holdings Co. [NYSE:VRT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give VRT an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $12.50, with the high estimate being $18.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $16.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $12.49.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] is sitting at 5.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Fundamental Analysis of Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] sitting at -28.10% and its Gross Margin at 32.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -29.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] has 240.66M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.30B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.75 to 13.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 163.05% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 77.16. This RSI suggests that Vertiv Holdings Co. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] a Reliable Buy?

Vertiv Holdings Co. [VRT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.