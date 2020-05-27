Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [NYSE: SWK] opened at $127.89 and closed at $128.10 a share within trading session on 05/26/20. That means that the stock gained by 3.07% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $132.03.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [NYSE: SWK] had 0.97 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.28M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 3.57%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 4.68%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 70.00 during that period and SWK managed to take a rebound to 173.67 in the last 52 weeks.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [NYSE:SWK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give SWK an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $132.28, with the high estimate being $165.00, the low estimate being $109.00 and the median estimate amounting to $134.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $128.10.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.47.

Pay attention for this company’s financial results, of which the next release is scheduled to happen on 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] sitting at 9.30% and its Gross Margin at 33.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 6.50. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 15.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 7.98. Its Return on Equity is 12.20%, and its Return on Assets is 4.30%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates SWK financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 40.04. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 28.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 17.76. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 41.60, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 24.83.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.19 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.40. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.44, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.12. Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.33, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.59 and P/E Ratio of 21.71. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] has 150.33M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 20.07B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 70.00 to 173.67. At its current price, it has moved down by -23.98% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 88.61% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.49, which indicates that it is 3.57% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 65.47. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker Inc. [SWK], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.