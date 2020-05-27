Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ: XLNX] shares went higher by 0.66% from its previous closing of 88.33, now trading at the price of $88.91, also adding 0.58 points. Is XLNX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 0.98 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of XLNX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 242.69M float and a 1.34% run over in the last seven days. XLNX share price has been hovering between 133.00 and 67.68 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ:XLNX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 3/30/2020. This is compared to its latest closing price of $88.33.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] is sitting at 3.24. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.24.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 07/22/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] sitting at 25.00% and its Gross Margin at 66.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 25.10. These measurements indicate that Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 21.26, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 22.15. Its Return on Equity is 30.90%, and its Return on Assets is 16.20%. These metrics all suggest that Xilinx Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 53.84. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 35.00, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 27.84. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 32.27, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 20.98.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.72 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 6.10, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.06. Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.92, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 16.10 and P/E Ratio of 28.55. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has 249.94M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 21.64B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 67.68 to 133.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.15% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 31.37% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.97, which indicates that it is 2.39% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.58. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Xilinx Inc. [XLNX], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.