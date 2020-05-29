Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE: APLE] shares went lower by -3.13% from its previous closing of 10.39, now trading at the price of $10.06, also subtracting -0.33 points. Is APLE stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.01 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of APLE shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 208.36M float and a 8.23% run over in the last seven days. APLE share price has been hovering between 16.88 and 4.48 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [NYSE:APLE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock market traders often keep their attention pointed at what top market analysts have to say regarding a potential equity investment. For Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] currently, the latest-available mean analyst rating is for the fiscal quarter that will end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give APLE an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $10.05, with the high estimate being $14.00, the low estimate being $10.00 and the median estimate amounting to $11.13. This is compared to its latest closing price of $10.39.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] is sitting at 4.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Keep your eyes peeled for this company’s upcoming financial results publication, which is slated for 08/10/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] sitting at 16.10% and its Gross Margin at 55.10%, this company’s Net Margin is now 10.90. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.60, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.59. Its Return on Equity is 4.00%, and its Return on Assets is 2.60%. These metrics suggest that this Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 47.07. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 32.01, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.34. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 45.88, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 31.20.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 9.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 3.56. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.77, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.30. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.11, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 9.56 and P/E Ratio of 17.18. These metrics all suggest that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] has 224.29M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 2.43B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 4.48 to 16.88. At its current price, it has moved down by -40.36% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 124.67% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.05, which indicates that it is 5.81% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 57.15. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] a Reliable Buy?

Apple Hospitality REIT Inc. [APLE] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.