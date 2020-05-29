Carnival Corporation & Plc[CUK] stock saw a move by -4.29% on Thursday, touching 0.94 million. Based on the recent volume, Carnival Corporation & Plc stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of CUK shares recorded 687.00M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] stock could reach median target price of $14.25.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] stock additionally went up by 16.28% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 7.94% in the last 30 days. The yearly more of CUK stock is set at -72.29% by far, with shares price recording returns by -54.77% in the latest quarter. Over the past six months, CUK shares showcased -66.72% decrease. CUK saw 52.60 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 7.08 compared to high within the same period of time.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [NYSE:CUK]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in Invalid Date. On average, stock market experts give CUK an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $13.40, with the high estimate being $53.00, the low estimate being $5.00 and the median estimate amounting to $14.25. This is compared to its latest closing price of $14.00.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] is sitting at 2.00. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 06/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] sitting at 15.70% and its Gross Margin at 48.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now 14.40. These measurements indicate that Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.24, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 8.96. Its Return on Equity is 12.10%, and its Return on Assets is 6.70%. These metrics all suggest that Carnival Corporation & Plc is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 45.35. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 31.20, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 25.53. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 38.14, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 26.24.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 3.62 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.08. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.94, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.29. Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.13, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.23 and P/E Ratio of 4.97. These metrics all suggest that Carnival Corporation & Plc is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] has 687.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 12.20B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 7.08 to 52.60. At its current price, it has moved down by -74.52% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 89.27% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.91, which indicates that it is 8.54% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.76. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Carnival Corporation & Plc [CUK], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.