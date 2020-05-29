Cerence Inc. [CRNC] took an upward turn with a change of 3.16%, trading at the price of $28.59 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.34 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while Cerence Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 736.24K shares for that time period. CRNC monthly volatility recorded 9.06%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 8.60%. PS value for CRNC stocks is 3.11 with PB recorded at 1.08.

Cerence Inc. [NASDAQ:CRNC]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders often pay a significant amount of attention to what top market analysts have to say about a potential stock investment. In regards to Cerence Inc. [CRNC], the most recent average analyst recommendation we can read comes from the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CRNC an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $28.60, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $27.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $27.72.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Cerence Inc. [CRNC] is sitting at 4.67. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 5.00.

Keep your eyes on this company’s next financial results, which are scheduled to be made public on 09/02/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Cerence Inc. [CRNC]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Cerence Inc. [CRNC] sitting at 5.50% and its Gross Margin at 67.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 30.30. These measurements indicate that Cerence Inc. [CRNC] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 3.51, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.73. Its Return on Equity is 10.10%, and its Return on Assets is 6.40%. These metrics all suggest that Cerence Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 12.42. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 2.67. Cerence Inc. [CRNC] has a Price to Book Ratio of 0.59, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.13.

Cerence Inc. [CRNC] has 36.44M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 1.01B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 11.39 to 34.48. At its current price, it has moved down by -17.08% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 151.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.17. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Cerence Inc. [CRNC] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Cerence Inc. [CRNC], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.