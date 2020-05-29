The share price of Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] inclined by $38.71, presently trading at $38.43. The company’s shares saw 75.08% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 21.95 recorded on 05/28/20. The last few days have been tough to the share price as DOW jumped by 6.99% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 40.67 compared to +2.49 of all time high it touched on 05/27/20. However, the stock had a poor performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 7.92%, while additionally dropping -20.53% during the last 12 months. Dow Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $38.33. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -0.1% decrease from the current trading price.

Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For Dow Inc. [DOW], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give DOW an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $38.42, with the high estimate being $45.00, the low estimate being $31.00 and the median estimate amounting to $37.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $38.71.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dow Inc. [DOW] is sitting at 3.33. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.80.

Fundamental Analysis of Dow Inc. [DOW]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dow Inc. [DOW] sitting at 4.90% and its Gross Margin at 14.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now 4.40. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 8.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -4.65. Its Return on Equity is 9.80%, and its Return on Assets is 2.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates DOW financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Dow Inc. [DOW] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 141.47. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 58.59, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 31.65. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 130.82, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 54.18.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 6.63 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 2.71. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 1.00, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.33. Dow Inc. [DOW] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.00, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 6.85.

Dow Inc. [DOW] has 745.51M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 28.86B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 21.95 to 56.25. At its current price, it has moved down by -31.68% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 75.08% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Dow Inc. [DOW] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Dow Inc. [DOW], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.