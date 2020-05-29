Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] opened at $36.09 and closed at $37.73 a share within trading session on 05/28/20. That means that the stock gained by 0.56% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $37.94.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE: DT] had 1.0 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 2.29M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 7.14%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 6.28%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 17.05 during that period and DT managed to take a rebound to 39.00 in the last 52 weeks.

Dynatrace Inc. [NYSE:DT]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Dynatrace Inc. [DT], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give DT an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $37.93, with the high estimate being $40.00, the low estimate being $32.00 and the median estimate amounting to $38.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $37.73.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Dynatrace Inc. [DT] is sitting at 4.44. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.57.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 09/03/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Dynatrace Inc. [DT]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Dynatrace Inc. [DT] sitting at -39.30% and its Gross Margin at 76.40%, this company’s Net Margin is now -95.10. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 24.97.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] has a Price to Book Ratio of 6.96.

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] has 277.93M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 10.32B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 17.05 to 39.00. At its current price, it has moved down by -2.72% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 122.52% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 70.63. This RSI suggests that Dynatrace Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Dynatrace Inc. [DT] a Reliable Buy?

Dynatrace Inc. [DT] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.