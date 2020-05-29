Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ: ETSY] gained by 2.63% on the last trading session, reaching $79.86 price per share at the time. Etsy Inc. represents 118.14M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 9.19B with the latest information.

The Etsy Inc. traded at the price of $79.86 with 0.95 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of ETSY shares recorded 4.47M.

Etsy Inc. [NASDAQ:ETSY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock traders often pay close attention what Wall Street analysts have to say about a potential investment. For Etsy Inc. [ETSY], the latest consensus recommendation available followed its financial results for the fiscal quarter ending in 12/30/2019. This is compared to its latest closing price of $77.81.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Etsy Inc. [ETSY] is sitting at 4.25. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.25.

Keep an eye out for the next scheduled publication date for this company’s financial results, which are expected to be released on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Etsy Inc. [ETSY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 65.70%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.16, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.56.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 214.80. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 68.23, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.63. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 211.75, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.26.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 63.08 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 6.02. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 10.12, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.16. Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 12.89, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 26.92 and P/E Ratio of 130.37. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Etsy Inc. [ETSY] has 118.14M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 9.19B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 29.95 to 88.02. At its current price, it has moved down by -9.27% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 166.64% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.64, which indicates that it is 7.07% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.98. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Etsy Inc. [ETSY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Etsy Inc. [ETSY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.