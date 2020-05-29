Fastly Inc. [FSLY] is following upward trend in the market concluded with the last trading session. The shares of the Technology sector company has a current value of $41.87 after FSLY shares went up by 3.13% during the last trading session. One of the reasons why Technology stocks may go bullish is increased momentum in the press.

Fastly Inc. [NYSE:FSLY]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Pro stock traders frequently make sure to pay attention what expert market analysts are saying about a potential stock buy. Regarding Fastly Inc. [FSLY] right now, the most recent ratings from Wall St. analysts that we can see right now is regarding the quarter that’s slated to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give FSLY an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $41.95, with the high estimate being $46.00, the low estimate being $30.00 and the median estimate amounting to $32.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $40.60.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Fastly Inc. [FSLY] is sitting at 4.60. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.60.

Keep your eyes peeled for the next scheduled financial results to be made public for this company, which are scheduled to be released on 08/06/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Fastly Inc. [FSLY]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Fastly Inc. [FSLY] sitting at -23.20% and its Gross Margin at 56.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now -24.70. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -21.70, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -24.95. Its Return on Equity is -20.70%, and its Return on Assets is -16.20%. These metrics suggest that this Fastly Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Fastly Inc. [FSLY] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 11.50. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 10.31, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 9.23. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 9.76, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 8.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -140.53. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 17.87, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.02. Fastly Inc. [FSLY] has a Price to Book Ratio of 7.39.

Fastly Inc. [FSLY] has 95.40M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 4.21B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 10.63 to 45.53. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.04% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 293.89% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 71.57. This RSI suggests that Fastly Inc. is currently Overbought.

Conclusion: Is Fastly Inc. [FSLY] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Fastly Inc. [FSLY], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.