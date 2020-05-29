Livongo Health Inc.[LVGO] stock saw a move by 0.09% on Thursday, touching 1.04 million. Based on the recent volume, Livongo Health Inc. stock traders appear to be active. The most recent trading volume of LVGO shares recorded 95.54M shares, which represents the daily volume of traded shares. Analysts estimates state that Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] stock could reach median target price of $60.00.

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] stock additionally went down by -5.10% in the period of the 7 days, recording a gain in performance by 37.71% in the last 30 days. Over the past six months, LVGO shares showcased 102.63% increase. LVGO saw 63.55 change opposing the low price in the last 12 months, also recording 15.12 compared to high within the same period of time.

Livongo Health Inc. [NASDAQ:LVGO]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders oftentimes stay updated on what leading stock market analysts say about a potential stock purchase. When it comes to Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO], the most recently available average analyst rating is from the quarter that ends in 12/30/2019. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $58.12, with the high estimate being $70.00, the low estimate being $48.00 and the median estimate amounting to $60.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $57.85.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] is sitting at 4.73. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.73.

Fundamental Analysis of Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] sitting at -24.40% and its Gross Margin at 73.80%, this company’s Net Margin is now -22.20. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -18.18, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -16.94. Its Return on Equity is -13.10%, and its Return on Assets is -9.90%. These metrics suggest that this Livongo Health Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -101.30. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 26.16. Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] has a Price to Book Ratio of 4.71.

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] has 95.54M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 5.61B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 15.12 to 63.55. At its current price, it has moved down by -8.89% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 282.94% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 63.90. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] a Reliable Buy?

Livongo Health Inc. [LVGO] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.