MPLX LP [NYSE: MPLX] shares went lower by -2.68% from its previous closing of 18.63, now trading at the price of $18.13, also subtracting -0.5 points. Is MPLX stock a buy or should you stay away?

The stock had a rather active trading session with the latest closing, by far recording 1.22 million contracts. Compared to the average trading volume of MPLX shares, the company saw a far better performance. Moreover, the stock has a 387.02M float and a -6.94% run over in the last seven days. MPLX share price has been hovering between 32.65 and 6.87 lately, and is definitely worthy of attention.

MPLX LP [NYSE:MPLX]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders oftentimes pay a lot of attention to what top analysts say regarding a potential investment. Regarding MPLX LP [MPLX], the latest average analyst recommendation we can see is from the quarter closing in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give MPLX an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $18.13, with the high estimate being $29.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $21.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $18.63.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for MPLX LP [MPLX] is sitting at 4.27. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.27.

Fundamental Analysis of MPLX LP [MPLX]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 52.60%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 11.17, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 3.52.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, MPLX LP [MPLX] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 117.19. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 53.96, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 50.24. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 128.46, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 53.76.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 8.57 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 4.33. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 4.76, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.45. MPLX LP [MPLX] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.71, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 5.63.

MPLX LP [MPLX] has 1.06B shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 19.69B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 6.87 to 32.65. At its current price, it has moved down by -44.47% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 163.90% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.98, which indicates that it is 4.12% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 55.29. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is MPLX LP [MPLX] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of MPLX LP [MPLX], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.