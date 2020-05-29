Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ: TELL] opened at $1.062 and closed at $1.01 a share within trading session on 05/28/20. That means that the stock dropped by -0.50% compared to the closing price from a day before, when the stock touched $1.00.

Between the start and the closing of the latest trading session, Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ: TELL] had 0.97 million shares being bought and sold. In the last three months, average trading volumes hovered around 3.93M shares. During the last week, volatility in the share price was set at 6.58%, which placed the metric for the last 30 days at 8.49%. The price of the stock additionally went down to 0.67 during that period and TELL managed to take a rebound to 9.28 in the last 52 weeks.

Tellurian Inc. [NASDAQ:TELL]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Experts stock market traders frequently make a point to check what top Wall Street analysts say regarding a potential buy. Regarding Tellurian Inc. [TELL] currently, the latest Wall Street ratings we can see is from the fiscal quarter that’s going to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give TELL an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $1.02, with the high estimate being $10.00, the low estimate being $1.00 and the median estimate amounting to $3.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $1.01.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Tellurian Inc. [TELL] is sitting at 2.75. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.00.

Stay on the lookout for the next publication of this organization’s financial results for the quarter, which will be made public on 08/05/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Tellurian Inc. [TELL]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: its Gross Margin at 72.40%.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is -44.09, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached -52.39. Its Return on Equity is -83.70%, and its Return on Assets is -40.70%. These metrics suggest that this Tellurian Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 84.42. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 45.78, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.72. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 34.97, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 18.95.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is -3.27. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.80, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.08. Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has a Price to Book Ratio of 10.61.

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] has 221.13M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 265.39M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 0.67 to 9.28. At its current price, it has moved down by -89.17% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 50.81% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 2.97, which indicates that it is 6.58% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42.34. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Tellurian Inc. [TELL] a Reliable Buy?

Tellurian Inc. [TELL] stock is presenting a less attractive investment opportunity when compared to similarly-sized corporations in the same industry. The price performance of these shares has not shown much promise, and the financial results that this company has recently delivered present a highly risky investment.