The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] saw a change by -2.71% with the Thursday trading session, closing the trade at the price of $21.18. The company is holding 43.69M shares with keeping 42.25M floating shares. With the latest trading session, the stock is set at 45.87% off compared to its 52-week low, sliding -54.22% from high for the same period of time.

Since its 90-day high, the share price saw a move by -42.33%, trading +46.11% in oppose to its 90-day low While during the day, 43.69M shares valued at 0.98 million were bought and sold.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [NASDAQ:CAKE]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 12/30/2019. On average, stock market experts give CAKE an Hold rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $21.20, with the high estimate being $30.00, the low estimate being $14.00 and the median estimate amounting to $22.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $21.77.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] is sitting at 3.12. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 3.27.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 07/29/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] sitting at 4.70% and its Gross Margin at 77.30%, this company’s Net Margin is now 3.80. These metrics indicate that this company is not generating as much profit, after accounting for expenses, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 9.88, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 9.27. Its Return on Equity is 17.30%, and its Return on Assets is 4.00%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates CAKE financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 281.24. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 73.77, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 56.61. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 258.84, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 67.89.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 10.74 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 1.26. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 0.99, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.49. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] has a Price to Book Ratio of 3.04, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 7.91 and P/E Ratio of 9.76. These metrics all suggest that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] has 43.69M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 989.23M. Its stock price has been found in the range of 14.52 to 46.26. At its current price, it has moved down by -54.22% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 45.87% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.40, which indicates that it is 6.64% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 54.27. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated [CAKE], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.