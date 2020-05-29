The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] took an downward turn with a change of -1.51%, trading at the price of $198.18 during the trading session on Thursday. The price movement in correlation with percentage of the mentioned increase can allow a valuable insight to investors. During the last trading session 1.0 million shares changed hands being bought and sold, while The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares have an average trading volume of 4.58M shares for that time period. GS monthly volatility recorded 3.13%, in the meanwhile having share price volatility for the week set at 4.04%. PS value for GS stocks is 1.29 with PB recorded at 0.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE:GS]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Stock market traders frequently keep their eyes on what Wall Street experts as it relates to a potential investment. For The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS], the most recent analyst consensus recommendation available since its latest financial results for the quarter ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give GS an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $198.16, with the high estimate being $301.00, the low estimate being $160.00 and the median estimate amounting to $207.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $201.22.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] is sitting at 4.21. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.21.

Keep your eyes peeled for the soon-to-be-published financial results of this company, which are expected to be made public on 07/15/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] sitting at 17.20% and its Gross Margin at 62.90%, this company’s Net Margin is now 12.70. These measurements indicate that The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 2.44, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 2.66. Its Return on Equity is 8.50%, and its Return on Assets is 0.70%. These metrics show a mixed bag, which means that this investment’s attractiveness can be quickly increased or decreased in the short term, depending on future updates GS financial performance.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 453.96. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 81.95, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 41.27. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 279.57, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 44.20.

The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 8.82, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.83. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.01, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 0.93 and P/E Ratio of 10.76. These metrics all suggest that The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is more likely to generate a positive ROI.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has 358.00M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 69.26B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 130.85 to 250.46. At its current price, it has moved down by -20.87% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 51.46% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 1.45, which indicates that it is 4.04% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 61.65. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.