The share price of Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE: VEEV] inclined by $204.20, presently trading at $214.97. The company’s shares saw 82.01% gains compared to the lowest price in the period of the last 52 weeks, set at 118.11 recorded on 05/28/20. The last few days have been benevolent to the share price as VEEV jumped by 1.00% during the last week, even though the stock is still up by 216.77 compared to +18.28 of all time high it touched on 05/29/20. However, the stock had a strong performance during the past 3 months, roughly gaining 11.74%, while additionally gaining 51.83% during the last 12 months. Veeva Systems Inc. is said to have a 12-month price target set at $175.00. That means that the stock has a strong potential to acquire -39.97% decrease from the current trading price.

Veeva Systems Inc. [NYSE:VEEV]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Expert stock traders often make certain they pay attention what leading Wall Street analysts think regarding a potential stock purchase. As it relates to Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] currently, the latest ratings from Wall St. experts that can be seen publicly is related to the fiscal quarter that’s scheduled to end in 1/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give VEEV an Overweight rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $214.98, with the high estimate being $235.00, the low estimate being $166.00 and the median estimate amounting to $210.00. This is compared to its latest closing price of $204.20.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] is sitting at 4.43. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.33.

Pay attention to the next-scheduled financial results for this company to be released, which is slated for 08/27/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] sitting at 25.90% and its Gross Margin at 72.50%, this company’s Net Margin is now 27.30. These measurements indicate that Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 19.35, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 20.43. Its Return on Equity is 20.10%, and its Return on Assets is 15.40%. These metrics all suggest that Veeva Systems Inc. is doing well at using the money it earns to generate returns.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 3.29. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 3.19, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 2.41. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 2.69, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 2.60.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 83.13. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 23.55, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.00. Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] has a Price to Book Ratio of 13.12, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 52.17 and P/E Ratio of 108.89. These metrics suggest that this publicly-traded organization will not likely result in investment gains.

Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] has 148.78M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 29.73B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 118.11 to 206.90. At its current price, it has moved up by 3.90% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 82.01% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Beta value is currently 0.91, which indicates that it is 5.33% more volatile that the wider market. This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 68.70. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. [VEEV], overall, appear to be a solid investment option, with Wall Street analysts expecting its price to rise considerably in the next 12 months. This company generates high value from the labor resources and other capital it has available, and while it has heavy Long-Term Debt to Equity, the majority of the metrics point to this investment being highly attractive.