VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] dipped by -0.79% on the last trading session, reaching $19.23 price per share at the time. VICI Properties Inc. represents 465.18M in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of 8.84B with the latest information.

The VICI Properties Inc. traded at the price of $19.23 with 1.21 million shares were bought and sold during the latest trading session. Over the period of the last 3 months, the average trading volume of VICI shares recorded 6.23M.

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI]: Analyst Rating and Earnings

Equities traders frequently stay up to date regarding what leading market analysts think abopossible stock buy. As it relates to VICI Properties Inc. [VICI], the latest mean analyst recommendation that’s publicly available is from the fiscal three-month period ending in 3/30/2020. On average, stock market experts give VICI an Buy rating. The average 12-month price forecast for this stock is $19.22, with the high estimate being $32.00, the low estimate being $17.00 and the median estimate amounting to $23.50. This is compared to its latest closing price of $19.38.

Wall Street analysts provide their ratings on a scale of 1 to 5, and the current average score for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is sitting at 4.90. This is compared to 1 month ago, when its average rating was 4.90.

Stay on the lookout for the next quarterly financial report – the company is expected to release the following results on 07/30/2020.

Fundamental Analysis of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]

Now let’s turn to look at profitability: with a current Operating Margin for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] sitting at 67.50% and its Gross Margin at 98.00%, this company’s Net Margin is now 39.70. These measurements indicate that VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] is generating considerably more profit, after expenses are accounted for, compared to its market peers.

This company’s Return on Total Capital is 4.97, and its Return on Invested Capital has reached 4.60. Its Return on Equity is 4.70%, and its Return on Assets is 2.80%. These metrics suggest that this VICI Properties Inc. does a poor job of managing its assets, and likely won’t be able to provide successful business outcomes for its investors in the near term.

Turning to investigate this organization’s capital structure, VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has generated a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio of 60.49. Similarly, its Total Debt to Total Capital is 37.69, while its Total Debt to Total Assets stands at 36.32. Looking toward the future, this publicly-traded company’s Long-Term Debt to Equity is 60.49, and its Long-Term Debt to Total Capital is 37.69.

What about valuation? This company’s Enterprise Value to EBITDA is 19.09 and its Total Debt to EBITDA Value is 5.66. The Enterprise Value to Sales for this firm is now 12.20, and its Total Debt to Enterprise Value stands at 0.32. VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has a Price to Book Ratio of 1.48, a Price to Cash Flow Ratio of 17.92 and P/E Ratio of 23.00. These metrics show that this company has a mixed appeal, and ROI could be a gain or a loss.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] has 465.18M shares outstanding, amounting to a total market cap of 8.84B. Its stock price has been found in the range of 9.85 to 28.75. At its current price, it has moved down by -33.13% from its 52-week high, and it has moved up 95.19% from its 52-week low.

This stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 62.30. This RSI score is good, suggesting this stock is neither overbought or oversold.

Conclusion: Is VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] a Reliable Buy?

Shares of VICI Properties Inc. [VICI], on the whole, present investors with both positive and negative signals. Wall Street analysts have mixed reviews when it comes to the 12-month price outlook, and this company’s financials show a combination of strengths and weaknesses. Based on the price performance, this investment is somewhat risky while presenting reasonable potential for ROI.